Madison County officials discussing mask mandate, but declining COVID-19 rates may end orders

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville-area officials have spent the past year briefing the public on COVID-19, describing resource challenges, urging people to socially distance, pleading with the community to wear masks now, suggesting there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

As case numbers and hospitalization figures plummet, officials have indicated the briefings are likely over.

During Wednesday’s Huntsville-area COVID-19 briefing Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Tracy Doughty, vice-president of operations for Huntsville Hospital, both heaped praise on health care workers who’ve been in the trenches at war with the virus for the past year.

Battle also addressed whether Madison County would establish a mask mandate as it did in July last year before the state order went into effect in mid-July.

Gov. Kay Ivey has said she will not extend the state’s mask order beyond it’s current expiration date of April 9.

Battle said officials are determined to the right thing and area government and health officials are continuing to confer, but it sounds like mask orders here may be coming to an end.

“As the state steps away from it, it might be time for us to step away from it,” Battle said. “But, we’ll do it under consultation with our partners there, and that will be a decision that will be made close to that April timeframe where the state moves away from it.

“It all depends on supplies coming in, number of vaccinations coming in, and numbers of cases that are cleared, number of cases that we have in the hospital at that point. If our numbers continue to decline it helps make the case that we have come through the worst of this.”

Doughty said hospitalizations in the Huntsville Hospital system totaled 60 on Wednesday, which is down from more than 400 COVID-19 patients in mid-January.

“No hospital in our region has enough COVID patients to have a huge impact on operations,” Doughty said. “So, hospitals thankfully are getting back to normal and doing the things that we do as far as procedures and X-rays, and surgeries, so we’re pleased to announce we think vaccines are working.”

Doughty said Huntsville Hospital continues to administer about 5,000 vaccines a week at John Hunt Park, including 2,500 first- and 2,500 second-doses. Doughty said the hospital realizes the eligibility pool for vaccinations is expanding next week in Alabama, but he expects there will be an ample supply of vaccine over the next few months.