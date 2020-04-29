Madison County offices to reopen Monday

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County plans to reopen all of its offices to the public Monday, March 4.

Madison County License Commissioner Mark Craig said County Commission Chairman Dale Strong told them all offices would be open. Craig said offices have been outfitted with plexiglass between customers and employees, 6-foot distance markers on the floors and hand sanitizing stations.

County offices closed to the public in mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak and have relied on online services to conduct business when possible.