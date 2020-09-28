Madison County offering drive-up absentee voting help

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 29.

In order to ensure Alabamians are registered, Madison County officials are taking sign up to the public. Officials are now offering drive-through sign up for 15 days of October for those who can’t get to the downtown courthouse.

Al.com reports that staff from the probate judge and circuit clerk offices will offer drive-through signup at Alabama A&M University, south Huntsville, Monrovia, Owens Cross Roads, Town Madison, and Hazel Green.

These sites will be drive-through only and will not hand out absentee ballots. The ballots will still come in the mail.

Services at the drive-up voting places will include:

Absentee ballot application assistance

Notary service or witnessing for absentee ballots that need to be completed and returned

Drop-off for fully completed absentee ballots instead of returning them by mail

Voters must show a valid government issued photo I.D. such as a driver’s license. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and rain or severe weather will suspend operation.

Voters can also get completed absentee ballots notarized and drop them off at the sites.

Drive-up Locations and Dates:

Thursday, Oct. 1: Elmore Gymnasium at Alabama A&M University. Follow the signs from the west side of Meridian Street on campus.

Elmore Gymnasium at Alabama A&M University. Follow the signs from the west side of Meridian Street on campus. Friday, Oct. 2: Sandra Moon Community Complex, 7901 Bailey Cove Road, Huntsville

Sandra Moon Community Complex, 7901 Bailey Cove Road, Huntsville Monday, Oct. 5: Monrovia Community Center, 254 Allen Drake Drive (west of Jeff Road), Huntsville

Monrovia Community Center, 254 Allen Drake Drive (west of Jeff Road), Huntsville Tuesday, Oct. 6: Owens Cross Roads Church of Christ, 124 Eastwood Drive (corner of Eastwood facing Highway 432 South)

Owens Cross Roads Church of Christ, 124 Eastwood Drive (corner of Eastwood facing Highway 432 South) Wednesday, Oct. 7, Trash Panda Stadium on Toyota Field at Town Madison. Follow the signs from the west side of Zeirdt Road just south of the Madison Boulevard/I-1565 overpass

Trash Panda Stadium on Toyota Field at Town Madison. Follow the signs from the west side of Zeirdt Road just south of the Madison Boulevard/I-1565 overpass Thursday, Oct. 8: Plainview Church of Christ, 14500 Highway 231/431 north, Hazel Green

Plainview Church of Christ, 14500 Highway 231/431 north, Hazel Green Each weekday Oct. 19-Oct. 29: Madison County Courthouse, East Side Square (Washington Street, one way heading north), downtown Huntsville.

For questions or more information, visit madisoncountyvotes.com or call 256-532-3684.