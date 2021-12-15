Madison County nonprofit hosting Christmas toy fundraiser for preteens

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Being less than two weeks from Christmas morning, many children are anticipating waking up to open presents, but unfortunately, that’s not the case for all.

Christmas Charities Year Round is working on a drive to find enough gifts for the hundreds of children they serve.

This is part of their Operation Believe program, which is a toy drive they do annually, teaming up with both businesses and individual donors.

Executive Director Hilary Gould said the support they have received so far has been incredible. They’ve received plenty of new toys to fill bags for their young children, but she said they still have a desperate need for pre-to-teenage presents, like bikes, board games, even sports gear like soccer balls or basketballs.

Gould said COVID-19 has driven up the number of families they serve, but this year staff is seeing even more first-time clients seeking help from this program specifically.

“It’s over 500 kids ages two through 18. We’re one of the few organizations that does accept applications with families who have teenagers. It becomes a challenge, because the parents need the help, and it’s also tough to get those gifts,” Gould said.

She is grateful to be in such a giving community to have received as many donations as they have, if you’re interested in helping fill the tweenage-gift gap, donations can be dropped off at 3054 Leeman Ferry Rd. SW, Suite P.

CCYR is open five days a week for drop-offs from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The deadline to donate is this Friday, December 17th. They’ll be giving the gift bags to families that weekend.