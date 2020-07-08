Madison County mask order doesn’t change much for smaller gyms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Small gym owners find that the mask order doesn’t change much for them in comparison to bigger fitness businesses. WHNT News 19 spoke with these smaller establishments to see how they’re maintaining distance and safety.

The Madison County mask order has an exception for people who choose to work out at a gym, but requires gym staff to cover their faces when working with clients. Power Level Strength and Fitness Owner Jonathan Barkley said he wants to make sure his smaller gym follows the order correctly.

“We’re trying to figure out exactly how it affects us as,” said Barkley. “We’re not really open to the public. We’re membership based.”

Barkley said he expects his clients to walk in and out wearing a face mask, but they don’t have to wear one while working out.

“At least one person has a pregnant wife at home ,and he’d just rather not risk it. He doesn’t want to come here during this time,” said Barkley.

He said he’s already changed things since the state allowed gyms to reopen.

“We haven’t signed any new memberships since this started, and members we do have haven’t been coming because of the situation,” said Barkley.

At Ideal Exercise – owner Ethan Willey said there’s rarely more than two people indoors, including himself.

“Social distancing is not a problem at all,” said Willey.

Willey said that’s by design.

“I was trained in learning this method to stay father away from a person because then it’s not imposing their space and not distracting to them,” said Willey.

Willey said he generally works with older adults. His youngest client is their 40s. His oldest is their 70s. They get to work out without anyone else in their space.

“It does fit the scenario that’s required by the pandemic naturally,” said Willey.

These small gym owners said they want everyone to prioritize their health and fitness during this pandemic.