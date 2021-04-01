Madison County mask mandate being lifted with state mandate

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Board of Health said it will lift Madison County’s mask mandate at the same time the state’s mask mandate expires.

The board said it still recommends people wear face coverings in schools, businesses, health care facilities, nursing homes and crowded places.

The board said it would continue to monitor positive COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths and is prepared to reinstate the mandate if needed.

The board also encouraged people to get a vaccine as soon as possible.