Madison County man killed in wreck while fleeing deputies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Madison County man was killed after crashing his vehicle during a chase with deputies, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday afternoon.

Brian Potts, 39, was killed when he crashed into a deputy’s patrol vehicle on University Drive near Enterprise Way just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said Potts sped away from deputies when they tried to take him into custody on warrants for reckless endangerment and attempting to flee and elude. He lost control of his vehicle on University Drive, crossed into the oncoming lane and hit the patrol vehicle that was going the other way.

Potts was thrown out of his vehicle by the wreck and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The deputy had only minor injuries from the wreck, according to the sheriff’s office.