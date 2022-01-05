Madison County man charged with arson in connection to December apartment fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police confirm one man was arrested in connection to an investigation of a fire that happened in December 2021.

HPD says officers obtained a warrant for 31-year-old Aaron Michael Wingfield following an apartment fire in the 900-block of Garrison Street on the afternoon of December 2.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue at the time said four people – two adults and two children – were displaced in the fire, but no one was injured.

Wingfield was found and taken into custody for the warrant on Tuesday, January 4.

He was charged with first-degree arson and released on a $10,000 bond.

The Huntsville Police Department says no more information is available at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

