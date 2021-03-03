Madison County judge dismisses monument defender claims

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama judge has rejected efforts to stop the removal of a Confederate monument in Madison County.

Presiding Judge Ruth Ann Hall ordered the dismissal of the filings dated October 22 of last year.

Heritage Protection of North Alabama and the Alabama Daughters of the Confederacy asked to bar the removal, just hours before the Confederate statue outside the county courthouse was taken to its new home at Maple Hill Cemetery.

News 19 spoke with one member of the Heritage Protection of North Alabama group. He said the news is frustrating.

“I was present when the hearing occurred,” said Ed Kennedy. “We’re very disappointed that the judicial system has become political. The law is very clear. The state Attorney General Steve Marshall came out in December said the commission broke the law.”

Judge Hall ruled the monument law doesnt allow private parties to sue for its enforcement.

To those who believe because the statue has been relocated, the battle is lost. Kennedy said not so fast.

“We don’t give up. We don’t quit,” he said.

Kennedy argues the group won’t stand by in silence, even months after the relocation.

“That’s what we’re into is following the law, doing what’s right, not wasting tax dollars,”he said. “We in our filing we asked for a statute to repeat returns. And if they throw up their hands and say it’s too late it’s moved and cost too much. Let them pay for it because they broke the law.”

One lawsuit remains, filed against the commission by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. That suit seeks to uphold a $25,000 fine.