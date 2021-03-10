Madison County Jail security cameras among 150,000 breached by hackers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A group of hackers claims they breached a number of surveillance cameras at the Madison County Jail and were able to view live footage and audio of inmates and interviews between officers and suspects.

Bloomberg reports a hacking collective calling itself Advanced Persistent Threat 69420 was able to hack into jail cameras and 150,000 other cameras at hospitals and a Telsa factory after finding an administrative password for Verkada Incorportated, the tech startup that manufactures the cameras.

According to Bloomberg, the Madison County Jail uses the cameras to track inmates and correctional staff using facial recognition.

Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19, “The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of the article. We know there are other organizations impacted by this same hack across the nation. Without speculating further, we hope to have more facts and information to release tomorrow.”

News 19 will be following up with the sheriff’s office.