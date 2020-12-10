Madison County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — An inmate at the Madison County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19, authorities said Thursday.

The inmate, who has been there since Nov. 27, began running a fever Dec. 7 and was transferred to the medical ward and given a COVID-19 test, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said. Results came back Thursday morning.

The inmate is a 34-year-old man who was arrested by Madison police for theft, failure to appear warrants and probation violation, authorities said. They added his symptoms are not severe.

He was taken to the medical ward to be treated for a skin condition and was released into the jail’s COVID quarantine unit Dec. 1. The quarantine unit is where all inmates are housed for 14 days after booking to ensure they do not show symptoms, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said a secondary quarantine unit is being used for new arrivals, and movement in the original unit where the inmate was housed has been stopped.

Contact tracing was also performed, and inmates in the quarantine unit are being tested by Southern Health Partners, which is the jail’s contracted healthcare provider.

Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said last month he and his staff have worked to keep cases of COVID-19 out of the jail.

To date, this would be the first case in the jail the sheriff’s office has disclosed. An inmate who died after an apparent heart attack there last month originally tested positive for the disease, but followup testing determined the man did not have COVID-19.