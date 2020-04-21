Madison County investigators search for identity of man caught on camera during assault



MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A woman was assaulted at her home on Cavalier Drive in the Moores Mill community. The incident was caught on camera and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying her attacker.

Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, an unidentified man walked up to the victim outside her home and demanded money.

The man had a firearm and forced the woman into her home where he assaulted her.

Emergency crews took the woman to Huntsville Hospital where she is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information that will help identify this offender is asked to call Investigator Stamm at (256) 533-8839 or email dstamm@madisoncountyal.go