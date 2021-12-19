Madison County inmate passes away after long hospital stay

(WHNT) — An inmate at the Madison County Jail passed away Sunday after more than 30 days in the hospital.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, 64-year-old Mickle Smith was in the hospital for 30 of the last 34 days for what they call “multiple pre-existing health issues.”

Officials say Smith was originally booked into the Madison County Jail for rape and sodomy, both in the first degree, on October 19.

In a news release, MCSO said Smith spent several days in the jail’s medical unit for the same health issues, but was taken to the hospital in November. He was transferred back to the jail medical unit this week, before being taken back to the hospital again, where he passed away.