Madison County inmate dies of COVID-19 at Huntsville Hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — An inmate from the Madison County Jail died Friday at Huntsville Hospital after spending 17 days struggling with COVID-19 complications.

Andrew Scott Davis, 37, was incarcerated in the Madison County Jail since March 2021, where he was awaiting multiple felony charges.

On August 18, Davis began displaying flu-like symptoms and transported to the hospital, where he tested positive for COVID-19. Davis was on a ventilator for several days before succumbing to the illness.

Davis’ jail housing unit was placed on quarantine lockdown after his hospitalization, and contact tracing protocols activated on the other inmates.

As of Friday, no other inmates in the jail have “displayed serious flu-like symptoms,” according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.