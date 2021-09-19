Madison County inmate dies in hospital after ‘medical episode’

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — An inmate at the Madison County Jail died Saturday evening following what authorities called a “medical episode.”

Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office stated 41-year-old Enrique Torres died at Huntsville Hospital after being transported by ambulance after experiencing symptoms consistent with cardiac issues.

Authorities say Torres was alert when transported around 11 a.m., but died at 7:30 p.m.

Torres was in the jail for 24 days on rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse of a child charges prior to his death.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office officials say an autopsy will be conducted to determine an exact cause of death.