Madison County Health Department to hold free COVID-19 vaccination clinics

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With cases of COVID-19 ticking up again, and a Delta variant to worry about, the Madison County Health Department will host two free vaccination clinics on Tuesday.

One of the clinics will be at the Monrovia Community Center, at 245 Allen Drake Drive in Huntsville, giving vaccines from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The second clinic will be at the Madison Cross Roads Community Center, at 11329 Pulaski Pike in Toney from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Appointments are not needed, as the health department says this will be a walk-in, first-come, first-serve basis.

The health department will be administering the Moderna vaccine, which is only approved for ages 18 and older. They advise anyone that has a history of severe respiratory reaction or anaphylaxis to any medication or vaccine to get the shot in a hospital setting.