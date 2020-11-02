Madison County Health Department holding drive-through flu clinic News Posted: Nov 2, 2020 / 04:10 PM CST / Updated: Nov 2, 2020 / 04:10 PM CST HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Madison County Health Department will hold a drive-through flu clinic Nov. 10. The clinic will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Huntsville-Madison Senior Center, located at 2200 Drake Ave. SW. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction