Madison County Health Department holding drive-through flu clinic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Madison County Health Department will hold a drive-through flu clinic Nov. 10.

The clinic will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Huntsville-Madison Senior Center, located at 2200 Drake Ave. SW.

