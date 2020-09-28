Madison County Health Department announces 2020 flu clinic schedule

Both the pharmacist and customer are unrecognizable as a pharmacist wears a lab coat and medical gloves to place a bandaid on a customer’s arm after a flu shot. This is a closeup of only arms and hands.

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Health Department released several dates and locations for community members to receive their flu shot this fall.

The department said there is no out of pocket cost, but participants are asked to bring their insurance cards. Masks will be required.

The department will administer flu shots at the following locations.

Wednesday, September 30

District 2/Madison City Hall

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

100 Hughes Road, Madison, AL 35758

Wednesday, October 7

District 4/Monrovia Community Center

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

254 Allen Drake Road

Wednesday, October 14

District 6/Harrison Wellness Center

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

6156 Pulaski Pike, Huntsville, AL

Wednesday, October 21

District 1/County Shed

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

9457 Moores Mill Road, New Market, AL

Wednesday, October 28

District 3/County Shed

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

4273 HWY 72 East, Brownsboro, AL 35741