Madison County Health Department announces 2020 flu clinic schedule

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Health Department released several dates and locations for community members to receive their flu shot this fall.
The department said there is no out of pocket cost, but participants are asked to bring their insurance cards. Masks will be required.
The department will administer flu shots at the following locations.
Wednesday, September 30
- District 2/Madison City Hall
- 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- 100 Hughes Road, Madison, AL 35758
Wednesday, October 7
- District 4/Monrovia Community Center
- 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- 254 Allen Drake Road
Wednesday, October 14
- District 6/Harrison Wellness Center
- 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- 6156 Pulaski Pike, Huntsville, AL
Wednesday, October 21
- District 1/County Shed
- 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- 9457 Moores Mill Road, New Market, AL
Wednesday, October 28
- District 3/County Shed
- 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- 4273 HWY 72 East, Brownsboro, AL 35741