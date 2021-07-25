Madison County girl helps create little library for community

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A Madison County community held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a brand new library on Sunday. The library is tiny in size, but is expected to have a big impact.



The creation of the small free book exchange was inspired by local kid, Landry Claire Shaw. The young book lover applied for a grant to create the little free library and in June she was notified that it had been approved. The new little library, which bears her name is located at the Hunter Potter Grocery, a staple in the community.

During the afternoon ceremony, Landry Claire, was awarded a county proclamation honoring her work in bringing the library to the community.



“Literacy is a big issue right now and is probably the path forward to creating a better community with better education, so it is really awesome that Landry Claire has taken this small opportunity to create a big way for walnut grove,” said Ann Ward of Walnut Grove.



There are currently over 100,000 little free libraries located in over 100 countries across the world.