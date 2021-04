MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – They have greens, beans, lettuce, and tomatoes at the Madison County Farmer’s Market. And the grand opening will be on April 24.

The market will also be hosting the Master Gardener’s of North Alabama annual plant sale on Saturday starting at 8:00 a.m.

The Madison County Farmer’s Market is located at 1022 Cook Avenue.

They will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday during the season.