Madison County Emergency Rental Assistance program still on hold

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Commission still doesn’t have a game plan in place to allocate the $5.2 million in federal funding for Emergency Rental Assistance to those in need.

The commission met March 10 for a work session to discuss Emergency Rental Assistance and what the county’s designation process will look like.

While every commissioner agrees that getting financial help with rent and utilities to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Madison County is a top priority, there are disagreements on how the county will get there.

“There are approximately 800 persons on the eviction docket and the time is running out,” said Huntsville Madison County Native Veronica Curtis-Richie.

County commissioners met Wednesday to ask questions and have open discussion to form a game plan for distribution of funds.

“As many questions can be answered on the front end rather than waiting on the backend and as soon as we can get the money to the people that’s the objective of the commission,” says County Commission Chairman Dale Strong.

But there were several questions raised by commissioners that don’t have answers, including the terms of payouts.

“There was communication about caps, front rent, back rent, forward rent, and utilities,” says Strong.

Madison County got five million but the City of Huntsville also got six million. Some commissioners want the county money to first help those outside the city limits.

“I really would like for the county money first to have an opportunity to be used in Madison County since the city has the ability to help,” says Commissioner Craig Hill.

Commissioner Violet Edwards helped secure the county’s federal funds. Her district overlaps with Huntsville City limits.

“I just feel that it is extremely dangerous to have money in Madison County and purposely leave out Madison County residents. In my district, we have a 52.4 percent rentership and the median income is $31,000 and so for the county commission as a whole to even consider not serving my district, it’s a little unsettling,” says Commissioner Violet Edwards.

The statewide ERA program started march first. Huntsville city plans to open its application process in mid March but there’s no time table for when Madison County could start its program.

Commissioner Violet Edwards is hopeful there will be something presented to the Commission at their March 17th meeting. If a plan is on the agenda, it could be brought to a vote with the proper motion and second.