Madison County Emergency Rental Assistance applicants triple, but still funds still available

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — While the federal eviction moratorium hasn’t been renewed, federal assistance for those hit hard by COVID-19 remains available via Madison County and City of Huntsville authority.

Since early August, Madison County has accepted applications for emergency rental assistance from residents anywhere inside the county, including Huntsville City Limits.

Commissioner Craig Hill of District 3 says that move approved by the Board of Commissioners upped their total number of grants from around 80 to about 260 in just one month, totaling $330,000 of the federal aid handed out.

The current cap though is more than five million dollars, which Hill says can ensure anyone who qualifies will get help at the current rate.

He also reminds that the funding still only applies to those facing hard times because of COVID-19 and have documentation to show for it.

“I think it has been an asset to the community, the federal funding that’s available,” Hill says. “It does allow (funds) from a pot of money that wasn’t there. We didn’t have the ability to fund renters that were adversely affected by COVID so it allows us to help people in the community that need that help, and also allows the City of Huntsville to do the same. So, someone that would need that assistance, the funding is there. The help is there. Just go through the application process.”

News 19 did not hear back from the City of Huntsville about the current numbers of its emergency rental assistance program, which has a separate funding capacity from the county’s program.