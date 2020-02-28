Madison County elementary teacher charged with sexual contact with student

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A Madison County teacher was arrested on charges she had improper sexual contact with a student.

Catherine Lynn Coffey, 22, is charged with two felony counts of being a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under 19 – one a Class B and one a Class C felony.

The sheriff’s office said it received allegations of improper sexual misconduct Monday.

The alleged incidents took place between August and December of last year, investigators said.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Coffey was arrested or whether her bond had been set on the charges.