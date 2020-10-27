Madison County District 3 hosting hazardous waste collection and flu shot clinic Wednesday

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Wednesday, two events will be held at the Madison County District 3 shed in Brownsboro.

From 9 a.m.-1 p.m., the public is invited to bring their hazardous waste to the shed, located at 4273 US-72.

The drive-thru service is being done in partnership with the Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the City of Huntsville to reduce toxic waste in sewage treatment plants, storm drains, and lessen the risk of injury from improper storage of hazardous waste.

Those taking their waste will be asked to remain in their cars; workers will take items from cars.

Wastes being collected include:

The Madison County Health Department will also be on site providing flu shots to Madison County residents.

Masks are required for the flu clinic, and those getting a shot are also asked to bring their insurance cards.

Shots will be given from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Chick-Fil-A will also have a food truck on-site. They will start serving food at 10:45 a.m.

For more information, call the Madison County District 3 East Office at (256) 776-2475.