Madison County DHR reports increase in food assistance applications during pandemic

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – More people are facing food insecurity during the pandemic and turning to the state’s food assistance program for help.

The director for the Madison County Department of Human Resources says during the month of April, the department processed close to 4,000 applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — 1,000 more than in the month of March.

“Over 2,100 of those applications were awarded benefits and over 1,000 were denied due to more than likely income,” Director Tonita Phipps said.

Phipps said the increased number of applications has put a burden on the system, so processing is taking longer than usual.

“Any applications that were submitted in April will be processed in the month of May, so just due to the volume of applications received it has definitely pushed our time frames back,” Phippes said.

WHNT News 19 has received reports of current SNAP clients losing benefits during the re-certification process.

“If they were due to re-certify within the month of April, they have until the month of May to get that information in,” Phipps said. “If they’ve already submitted the information and the worker has questions or needs additional information, they will be contacting the clients.”

She said thankfully, Madison County has a wonderful network of foodbanks to help those who need help securing and do not qualify for state assistance.