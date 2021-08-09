Madison County deputy’s vehicle hit near Memorial Parkway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Madison County deputy’s vehicle was hit near North Memorial Parkway on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. near the parkway’s frontage road and University Drive.

The deputy was not injured in the crash, and the driver of the vehicle who hit the deputy’s car was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say the person will face charges for driving under the influence (DUI) and be booked into the Madison County Jail following their release from the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle has not been identified at this time.