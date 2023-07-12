MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Prosecutors with the Madison County District Attorney’s office say they want stricter bond conditions for a former foster parent accused of sexually abusing children.

Patrick Streeter was arrested for sexual torture and foster parent engaging in a sex act with a foster child on June 20. A week later he was arrested for two counts of sodomy in the first degree.

He made bond on each charge and now prosecutors say they’ve found out he’s been in contact with at least one of the alleged victims.

In a motion to add bond conditions, the Madison County DA’s office says all of the victims in the cases against Streeter disclosed that they were living in Streeter’s home as foster children. The filing outlines that Streeter recently spoke with one of the alleged victims and told them he was, “working on getting everything cleared up with DHR and getting his license back.”

Prosecutors say considering the circumstances and potential risk that Streeter would pose to any minor placed in his care, the court should order that he not have any contact with any minors while he’s out on bond.

Streeter is scheduled to appear in court on July 16 for his preliminary hearing. News 19 plans to have a reporter cover the hearing at the Madison County Courthouse.

At that time we expect to learn more about the circumstances surrounding his arrests.