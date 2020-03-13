Madison County courts suspending jury trials, traffic court, limiting court visits

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – In response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Madison County Circuit Court presiding judge issued an order to restrict individuals appearing in court.

According to the order, jury trials beginning March 23 are suspended and will be rescheduled as the court’s calendar allows. Traffic and small claims dockets beginning March 16 are also suspended and will be rescheduled.

Alabama Chief Justice Tom Parker notified all presiding circuit judges in Alabama may suspend jury trials as local conditions dictate during the week of March 16-20. The Supreme Court will revisit the issue March 20.

Anyone who is ill, experiencing respiratory issues or fever should not attend court, according to the order. This includes attorneys, witnesses, law enforcement, visitors, or probation officers. Restrictions also apply to anyone that has traveled outside the country within the last 30 days regardless of symptoms, the order said.

The order goes on to say that parties should contact their attorney who will then contact the judge to seek a continuance or further instructions.

The order will remain in effect pending further orders from the court.