MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Courthouse is closing to the public on Friday, June 5 at 3:00 p.m.

County officials have not said why the courthouse is closing. However, WHNT News 19 has learned of an event that organizers are calling a peaceful protest that is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. That is supposed to take place on Fountain Circle, just down the road from the Madison County Courthouse.