Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong reacts to census announcement

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – An Alabama congressional seat could have literally wound up in another state for at least a decade, but it didn’t.

The new census will not change the congressional map in Alabama. There had been speculation early in 2021 that Alabama would lose one of its seven congressional seats based on estimated population growth.

The numbers, released by the U.S Census Bureau Monday, reflected the growth that the state has seen over the past 10 years. The total population has risen by around five percent.

“This is an exciting day for all of us involved. It includes five counties, Madison, Limestone, Morgan, Jackson and Lauderdale counties,” said Dale Strong, Madison County Commission Chairman. “The big thing is, I understand some of these larger states may be seeking more representation. The big thing I’m going to do is I’m going to fight for the people of Alabama.”

Strong says he’s overwhelmingly excited about the U.S. Census decision.

“Our population is thriving here in north Alabama,” he said, “We have a lot of growth, a lot of great things going on here. The last thing that we wanted was to forfeit a congressional seat and have to get into that fight for our voice because of the unbelievable growth that’s occurred all over north Alabama.”

Strong has announced that he will seek the House of Representatives District 5 seat currently occupied by Rep. Mo Brooks.