Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong announces Congressional campaign intentions

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Madison County Commissioner Chairman said Monday he plans to run for Congress.

Strong, a Republican, announced Monday morning that he would seek the House of Representatives District 5 seat currently occupied by Rep. Mo Brooks. Brooks has announced his intention to run for U.S. Senator Richard Shelby’s seat when Shelby retires at the end of his term.

Strong said he chose to run for office because he is opposed to the direction Democrats have taken in Washington since the November general election.

“I want to finish the work that President Donald Trump began,” he said.

Strong has been chairman of the county commission since 2012. He was first elected to the commission in 1996. He is also a volunteer firefighter and EMT.

Strong said he has worked with people from all backgrounds, and wants to give voters a proven conservative that listens to people and has a productive record.

“It’s been a regional approach. The success of Madison County is because of North Alabama working together, and so that’s been very positive,” Strong said. “On a more micro note, we’ve made the hard decisions here in Madison County. We’ve got the best bond rating in the history of our county, and I think that will also appeal when we go to Washington, with the $25 trillion debt that’s there, and I think that’s what I bring as a candidate for the United States Congress.”