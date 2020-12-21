Madison County Commission allocates additional PPE funding to Huntsville Hospital Foundation

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Monday, Madison County Commission Chair Dale Strong announced additional funding was on the way to help purchase personal protective equipment for medical professionals.

The Madison County Commission allocated an additional $25,000 to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation to help purchase additional PPE to be distributed throughout the community.

“As Chairman of our County, I will continue to do everything in my power to help protect those in Madison County and our surrounding areas from this terrible pandemic. We have to do everything we can to slow this illness and fight back. That’s what we do in north Alabama — we fight back. I’m ready to beat this virus, keep our economy growing, and move forward stronger than we’ve ever been. This has to be a team effort. We have to work together to overcome this virus. We can’t sit around and argue while people are losing jobs, family members, and livelihoods. The people have heard enough of the bickering back and forth. They want solutions and they want them soon. It is my hope these additional funds will be used to slow the spread, flatten the curve, and prevent additional significant spikes in cases.” Madison County Commission Chair Dale Strong