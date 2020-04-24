Madison County Cattleman’s Association purchases meals for emergency workers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Across the Tennessee Valley, members of our community are making sure to take care of those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight. What better way than making sure they have full stomachs.

The northeast region chapter of the Alabama Cattleman’s Association decided to help feed emergency workers at Huntsville hospitals, Crestwood Medical Center and Madison Hospital.

Members of the group said it’s the least they can do.

“Those people are going to work, they’re working hard every day. We could just say thank you, we appreciate you; but words only go so far. What we’re about is the beef! And we said we’re gonna provide you with a quality sandwich,” said Regional Vice President Thornton Stanley, Jr.

Group members purchased 500 meals from Steak Out to show their appreciation and do what they can to provide for medical workers.