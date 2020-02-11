Madison County Board of Education rotating high schools for public work sessions

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Madison County Schools are bringing work sessions to the high schools, in order for students and caregivers to have easier access to the school board.

School board meetings are generally open to the public, but parents and families have to spend time and gas going to and from the meetings. Sometimes, that means traveling from one side of the city or county to the other.

All of the Madison County School Board meetings are open to the public, but the newest superintendent, Allen Perkins, has asked the board to personally visit all five high schools, sometimes called “school families.” This means a public meeting will be held each month at a different high school in the district.

In January, the board visited Sparkman High School and on Tuesday, they visited Madison County High School.

Tim Hall, the spokesperson for Madison County Schools, says they want to hear your ideas in order to improve the schools.

“There are caregivers who might not be able to come down to Central Office and attend a school board meeting, but they can make it to one of the high schools and they can tell us what they’re hearing, what they’re thinking, how they’re feeling,” said Hall. “We really want and need the input from folks in our communities to successfully and effectively run all 29 of our schools.”

Anyone wanting to address the Board will have two minutes to speak and must sign the speaker’s list to do so.

The next work session will be held at Hazel Green High School on March 12, 2020.