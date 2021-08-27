Madison County awarded law enforcement grants through Project Safe Neighborhoods

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters at her watch party after winning the Republican nomination for governor, at a hotel Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Grants from the federal “Project Safe Neighborhoods” will soon help three Alabama counties with law enforcement equipment and personnel needs.

In a news release from Governor Kay Ivey, Madison County will be the recipient of one of these grants, along with Calhoun and Jefferson counties. The grants total to more than $140,283 across all the selected projects.

According to Ivey’s statement, the Madison County Commission will use the allotted $16,279 to purchase new ballistic vests for the sheriff’s office’s narcotics unit, as well as new crime scene processing equipment.

Another $16,279 will be used by the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles to work with Huntsville Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office to identify violent crime in the city and develop a prevention and offender re-entry plan.

Calhoun County will use their allotment to fund overtime for officers serving in the 7th Judicial Circuit’s Family Violence Unit, while Jefferson will use its $53,775 for new license plate recognition cameras in high crime areas and cover the cost of officers using the Firearms Technical Assistance Program.

Project Safer Neighborhoods, a program funded by the U.S. Department of Justice, examines local crime issues by bringing together community leaders to solve the problems.

“Our state is a great place to call home, and our law enforcement officers work tirelessly to provide safe communities for us to live and work,” Ivey said. “I commend the work of police officers, sheriff’s deputies, and social workers in these three counties who are committed to serving our communities.”

All funds will be administered through the state’s Department of Economic and Community Affairs.