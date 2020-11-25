Madison County authorities charge two with manufacturing meth

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Two men are facing methamphetamine manufacturing charges after authorities said they found items used to make the drug in a vehicle Tuesday.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office charged Tyler Dwayne Lamb and James Thomas Horton, both 27, with second-degree meth manufacturing after finding them in a Meridianville-area parking lot Tuesday.

James Thomas Horton and Tyler Dwayne Lamb (Photo courtesy Madison County Jail)

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy saw Horton’s vehicle in a parking lot and stopped to investigate. The deputy said a search of the vehicle turned up items used to make meth, including sulfuric acid, lye, lithium batteries, plastic tubing and ephedrine.

Horton told the deputy he pulled into the parking lot to inject meth before the deputy arrived, authorities said. Lamb pulled into the parking lot during the incident and “provided further incriminating information” that led to his arrest, the sheriff’s office said.

Both men were booked into the Madison County Jail on $10,000 bonds.