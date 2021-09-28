Madison County arson suspect has bond revoked

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A judge has revoked bond for the man accused of setting fires at 10 businesses across Madison County Saturday night.

Prosecutors asked a judge to revoke the pre-trial bond for Nicholas Tremaine Hubbert, who is accused of setting several businesses on fire and has been charged with arson. Hubbert’s bond was set at $60,000.

Judge Patricia Dunn Demos ruled Tuesday that there is probable cause to believe Hubbert intentionally set fire to at least ten occupied businesses during the operation hours of those businesses.

Court records said that the extreme indifference to the value of human life the court finds that there is no bond sufficient to ensure the safety of the community if the Defendant should be released.

Hubbert was taken to the Madison County Jail.