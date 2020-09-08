Madison County Absentee Ballot Office will open to voters on Wednesday

MADSION COUNTY, Alabama – The Madison County Absentee Ballot Office will now open to voters on Wednesday, September 9. The office had planned to open later in the year.

The deadline to request an Absentee Ballot or vote in-person at the Absentee Ballot Office is October 29.

The Absentee Ballot Office, located on the first floor of the Madison County Courthouse, will be open each business day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Voters are strongly encouraged to take advantage of the Absentee Voting Process due to COVID-19 and the anticipated historic turnout at polling locations on Election Day.

At the Absentee Ballot Office, a voter may:

Apply in-person for, receive, and return his or her own Absentee Ballot

Hand-deliver his or her own completed and sealed Absentee Ballot

Receive assistance with any part of the Absentee process

When visiting the Madison County Absentee Elections Office:

Please bring your valid government issued photo ID

Please bring your own pen to avoid unnecessary contact – a pen will be provided if needed

A face covering over the nose and mouth is strongly encouraged – a mask will be provided if needed

Please maintain a distance of six feet

If you are voting Absentee due to the concern of contracting or spreading COVID-19, the appropriate box to check on your Absentee Ballot Application is: “I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls. [ID Required]” – this is the second box/selection on the Absentee Ballot Application.

The ability to vote an Absentee Ballot due to concern about COVID-19 is legal pursuant to the emergency rule issued through the authority of the Alabama Secretary of State.

To avoid contact altogether voters may request and receive their Absentee Ballot via mail. The application can be found by clicking here: The instructions are included on the application. When your application is received and processed, an Absentee Ballot will be returned to you. When returning your Absentee Ballot, officials ask that you include a copy of your identification, and say only one ballot is allowed per return envelope.

For questions, special assistance, or additional information regarding Absentee Voting please call 256-532-3684.