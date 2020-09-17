Madison County 911 launches virtual safety campaign featuring Sprocket

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Madison County 911 typically goes to schools to educate students on safety basics along with 911 do’s and dont’s, however the COVID-19 pandemic has forced 911 to get a little creative.

Madison County 911 teamed up with Trash Pandas mascot Sprocket to produce several safety videos for kids of all ages. The videos cover general safety situations and how to help 911 dispatchers if a child ever finds themselves in an emergency situation.

“If something happens in 5th grade, they can revert back to these lessons that they learned and it will become a natural instinct. Instead of something they have to pause and think about, which hinders an emergency,” said Katie Carpenter of the Madison County 911 Center.

Click here to access the videos to share with your children. The videos will stay on the Madison County 911 website indefinitely.