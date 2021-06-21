Madison County 6U baseball team raising money after qualifying for World Series

GURLEY, Ala. – The Dizzy Dean World Series is a few weeks away, and a team of 6-year-olds hailing from Owens Cross Roads, New Hope, Meridianville, and Huntsville are trying to raise upwards of $15,000 to bring their families along for the trip of a lifetime.

The Madison County Rockets placed second in a regional tournament which qualified them to play in the Dizzy Dean World Series in Southaven, Mississippi.

“The cost to participate in the tournament is estimated to be $18,000.  This includes travel costs, hotels, meals, uniforms, tournament fees, and other miscellaneous expenses upon which many of our families are not prepared to expend,” said Coach Nelson Ferry.

In the meantime, you can learn more and donate here.

