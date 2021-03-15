Madison continues in decades-long fight for more judges

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Huntsville is poised to become Alabama’s largest city, and while growth brings opportunity, it is not without some headaches.

A growing population, means a busier court system.

But the push to move surplus judgeships to busier counties isn’t simple and legislators from other parts of the state are pushing back, hard.

Increasing the number of sitting circuit judges in Madison County is a goal Presiding Judge Ruth Ann Hall has worked on for a number of years.

One she realizes won’t come easy.

“It’s not cheap to create an additional judgeship, because not only do you have the judge and their pay, but you also have to have at least two employees most often three. Because you have a legal assistant, and then you have a court reporter,” she said.

The county has only added one new circuit position since 1974. Bringing the total number of circuit judges to seven.

In 2020 the state’s Judicial Resources Allocation Commission found Madison County first in need of new judgeships. The group ultimately deadlocked on a decision to reassign a seat from Jefferson County.

“I think that there needs to be a different way of handling what counties need as far as circuit judge positions, as opposed to the reallocation commission,” Hall said.

Jefferson County currently has 27 circuit judge positions and there is legislation attempting to reassign three of the county’s judicial seats.

But Madison County is not listed in the state senate bill as a reassignment option.

Huntsville-area Senator Sam Givahn sponsors Senate Bill 286, which would provide an additional judgeship for four judicial circuits including Madison County. But it would do so without reallocating them from other counties.

Judge Hall said the way Madison County’s court case backlog looks, it doesn’t matter where or how the seat comes about.

“I have a very short, simple wish list,” she said. “I want a circuit judge position. That is what I want.”

Hall said the county is even further behind in cases due to the pandemic. That means inmates are sitting in the county jail for long periods of time, awaiting hearings.

She said a new circuit judge seat is a change that could push the court system in the right direction.