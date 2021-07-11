Madison Co. teen dead, Athens man injured in ATV accident in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. — A young woman is dead and one man is injured following an ATV accident late Saturday night in Lawrence County.

The passenger Samantha Posey, 19, of Meridianville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver Koelton Birdsong, 20, of Athens, was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital for his injuries.

Preliminary crash reports from the Tennessee Highway Patrol stated Birdsong was traveling westbound on Kelton Road when the 2016 Polaris ATV exited the road, struck a tree, and overturned.

THP also stated in their report that the two were not wearing seatbelts.

The crash is under investigation by THP.

