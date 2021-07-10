Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who drove through Toney vape shop

TONEY, Ala. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who ran a vehicle into Leet Vale Shop in Toney.

The suspect drove his vehicle into the building in order to gain access and take items from the store.

The owner of the shop stated he believes this is the 6th break-in – but the first time with a car. The owner said he believes the suspect took $1,500 to $2,000 worth of product.

Officials said the suspect is a white male with red hair, and was not found in the area after the incident.