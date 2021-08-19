Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office donates $20K to Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A $20,000 donation is headed to Huntsville Hospital’s Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund, thanks to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The donation is part of the office’s annual “Beards for Babies” program, where law enforcement and corrections employees are allowed to grow facial hair throughout the year.\

Sheriff Kevin Turner and his staff presented the check to Amy George, co-founder of Melissa’s Fund, as well as staff from the Huntsville Hospital Foundation.

The Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund, established by Chris and Amy George in 2005 in memory of their infant daughter, allows the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit to purchase lifesaving equipment.

Since its inception, the fund has raised more than $4.2 million dollars.