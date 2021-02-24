Madison City seeks members of Police Citizens Advisory Committee

MADISON, Ala. – The City of Madison is opening an application process for those interested in serving on the Police Citizens Advisory Committee.

The city’s goal for the nine-person committee is to promote dialogue between the City’s Police Department and the community. They also want this committee to serve in an advisory capacity for community concerns, quality of life issues and police officer training.

“The Madison Police Department is committed to professionally and effectively serving our

community in partnership with all stakeholders. We are excited about working with our

community to establish the Madison Police Citizen Advisory Committee to strengthen our

relationship with our community,” said Acting Chief John Stringer in a news release from the city.

The release says the committee will hold public meetings and recommend programs or policies to improve MPD. Members of the committee will also share advice for additional training for diversity, community policing, procedural justice and crisis intervention training, among other things.

“This Advisory Committee serves as another step forward in transparency and open dialogue with our citizens. We look forward to the cooperation with the future members of the Committee as they communicate with City’s Police Chief, Mayor, City Council, and the community at large,” Mayor Paul Finley said in the news release.

The Madison City Council, Mayor Finley and Chief of Police will appoint the nine community members to the committee.

“Council is hopeful for this valuable resource to connect with our citizens and listen to how our local government and law enforcement can continue to serve our community more effectively,” Council President Greg Shaw said in a statement.

Qualifications

Applicants to this committee must be Madison residents. They must also be at least 18 years old and will commit to serving an initial term of two or four years.

Anyone who sits on the committee will have to be willing to commit the time to attend training sessions, committee meetings and field questions from fellow residents.

Applications

Applications are now open on Madison City’s Boards and commissions Website. You’ll see a link near the top of the page that will allow you to apply.