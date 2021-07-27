Madison City Schools will start the school year with masks optional

MADISON, Ala. – Madison City Schools said they will start the 2021- 2022 school year with masks being optional.

Superintendent Ed Nichols said in a statement that there is not a mask mandate in effect in the area so they will not require students and staff to wear them. But that could change as the school year progresses.

“Even if we do not receive a mask mandate, that does not necessarily mean that I will not decide to implement a mask requirement in the future,” Nichols said.

Huntsville City Schools announced at a Board of Education meeting Monday night that they will require anyone over the age of two to wear a mask.

Nichols said in the statement that if there is a change to the masking plan for the district then he will inform the community as soon as possible.