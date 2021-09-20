Madison City Schools to offer flu shots next week

MADISON, Ala. — Madison City Schools will once again offer a voluntary flu vaccine to students next week.

In a statement, the school system said parent consent forms for students to receive the vaccine will be sent home this week with vaccines administered during the week of September 27.

The shots are provided through Vaccinating Alabama Kids in Schools (VAKS).

For children to receive a flu vaccine at school, consent forms must be returned no later than Friday, September 24. There are no out-of-pocket expenses when it comes to flu shots.

“Flu vaccines are completely optional, and no child will receive one without a completed and signed consent form,” the school system said in a statement. “If you do not want your child to receive the flu shot at school, do NOT send a form.”

Flu shots will be administered for approved students on the following dates:

September 27: Columbia Elementary School, Liberty Middle School

Bob Jones High School, Discovery Middle School

James Clemens High School, Heritage Elementary School

Rainbow Elementary School (including Pre-K), Midtown Elementary School

Madison Elementary School, Mill Creek Elementary School, Horizon Elementary School

For more information, including a downloadable consent form, click here.