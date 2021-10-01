Madison City Schools to continue mask mandate after fall break

MADISON, Ala. — Madison City Schools will continue its mask requirements for students and staff members after fall break.

According to a district update from Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols, masks will continue to be required after the October 4-8 fall break as the school system continues monitoring community and school-wide positivity rates for COVID-19.

Nichols also reported new guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) regarding close contact exclusions:

The exclusion timeframe for students has been shortened to 10 days if there is no ongoing exposure to COVID-19 in the household Ongoing exposure is defined as “being in contact with an infected person by sharing the same living space, sleeping with an infected person, eating with an infected person, or any other circumstances where persons are closely exposed to one another.”

10-day home quarantine: Allowed with no ongoing exposure or no symptoms during quarantine, along with monitoring symptoms, masking, and social distancing

Allowed with no ongoing exposure or no symptoms during quarantine, along with monitoring symptoms, masking, and social distancing 7-day quarantine alternative: A 7-day home quarantine is allowed if there is no ongoing exposure (defined above), no symptoms during quarantine, a negative COVID-19 test collected after day 5 of the quarantine period, and symptom monitoring, masking, and social distancing.

A 7-day home quarantine is allowed if there is no ongoing exposure (defined above), no symptoms during quarantine, a negative COVID-19 test collected after day 5 of the quarantine period, and symptom monitoring, masking, and social distancing. Home-based tests: Not accepted for the 7-day home quarantine. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to follow isolation and exclusion policy for the full 10-day period.

“Excluded students will still have the option not to be tested and return to school on day 11,” Nichols stated. “Nothing has changed for COVID positive students; a positive student must still be out of school for 10 days from the first day of symptoms.”

For the full district update for October 1, 2021, click here.