Madison City Schools takes initiative with mental health coordinator hire

MADISON, Ala. — Madison City Schools will use state grants and guidance to establish the position of District Mental Health coordinator. District leaders cited various mental struggles seen in students and teachers during the pandemic as the need.

“This is a big push from the state,” MCS Safety & Security Coordinator Dr. David West said. “I think there’s more of a need for mental health help at the district level. It’s also a district initiative. We have a lot of resources here at Madison City Schools, so we’re very fortunate. We have social workers, we have school counselors, we have enrichment and impact counselors, and we just needed somebody to sort of coordinate all those efforts.”

Last week, the school board announced that longtime mental health professional Stephanie Allen will step into the role. This is part of a move, the district said, of overall spending more on stability to prevent more uncertainties.

Allen said the last ten years have seen an increase in mental health needs in children and adolescents not only in Madison, but across the nation – a trend worsened under the pandemic.

“No doubt this last year has been an incredible year of change, and has brought many things that has affected our students, our parents and our families, and certainly our teachers too,” Allen said. “So I think us changing the way that looks and making sure that we have the resources connected to the students and our families who need them is very important.”

In last week’s announcement Madison City Schools said it will also increase substitute teacher pay by 15 dollars, a needed expense because of personnel shortages during the pandemic.