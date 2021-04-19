Madison City Schools releases summer schedule aimed at battling pandemic learning gaps

MADISON, Ala. — Madison City Schools will hold extra summer classes for a month to try and address gaps in learning linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From June 7-July 2, the district will hold in-person summer learning programs that will be paid for through federal funding. Invitations will be sent to students based on highest academic need, according to the district.

The K-5 program will go from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. five days a week. Middle and high school programs will go Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-noon.

More information on the programs can be found on the Madison City Schools website.